Maryland school shooting: Gunman wounds 2, shot at by security

Multiple people were shot at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County and their condition was not yet clear, according to local media reports
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 08 46 PM IST
Jonathan AllenGina Cherelus
The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, about 70 miles (110 km) south of Washington. Photo: AFP
New York: A student shot and critically wounded two fellow students at a Maryland high school before a campus security officer ended the attack by wounding the shooter, a law enforcement official said.

The shooter shot a male student and a female student at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, and was then wounded by a campus security officer, county Sheriff Timothy Cameron told MSNBC. All three were in critical condition at hospitals.

It was not clear whether the student shooter was shot by the security officer or wounded in another fashion.

The reason for the Maryland schoo shooting was unclear, Cameron said, adding, “We don’t know the relationship; we don’t know the motivation.”

The violence was the latest in a decades-long series of shootings at U.S. schools and colleges, coming a little more than a month after 17 students and faculty were killed in a rampage at a Florida high school.

Great Mills High School is in St. Mary’s County, which is about 70 miles (110 km) south of Washington.

The shooting occurred amid a re-energized national debate over school shootings in the US following the attack on 14 February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It was the deadliest mass shooting at a US high school. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 07 32 PM IST
Topics: Maryland school shooting US school shooting Great Mills High School St Marys County high school shooting

