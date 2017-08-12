Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Aug 12 2017. 12 19 PM IST

Amit Shah invites Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to join NDA

BJP chief Amit Shah invites Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar to join the ruling NDA, following the latter’s alliance with the saffron party in the state to form a new government
PTI
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets BJP president Amit Shah at latter’s residence in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets BJP president Amit Shah at latter’s residence in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah has invited Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar to join the ruling NDA, following the latter’s alliance with the saffron party in the state to form a new government.

“I met JD(U) president Nitish Kumar at my residence yesterday. I invited JD(U) to join the NDA,” Shah said in a tweet today.

The Bihar-based party is expected to endorse a proposal to join the the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its national executive meeting in Patna on 19 August, after which it is likely to join the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Asked if the party would join the Modi cabinet, a JD(U) leader said such a decision would be “natural”. “When we are together in government in Bihar, it is only natural that our party joins the Union government,” he said.

First Published: Sat, Aug 12 2017. 12 18 PM IST
Topics: Amit Shah Nitish Kumar BJP Bihar CM NDA

