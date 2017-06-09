US to host Narendra Modi later this month: State Department

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump later this month. Photo: AP

Washington: The US is looking forward to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington later this month, the State Department has said.

“We look forward to having the (Indian) Prime Minister here in Washington–I believe it’s later this month,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference on Thursday.

Modi is expected to travel to Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump for a meeting at the White House later this month. Actual dates of the meeting has not been announced yet.

This would be Modi’s first trip to the US under the Trump administration. The two leaders have spoken over phone for at least three times.

Under the previous Obama Administration, Modi had a record number of eight meetings with Barack Obama. Modi travelled to Washington three times and Obama made a historic trip to India to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2015. PTI