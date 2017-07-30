Terror funding: NIA raids two places in Jammu belonging to Geelani’s close aide

Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s elder son Nayeem was summoned to the National Investigation Agency’s headquarters in Delhi on Monday. Photo: AFP

Jammu/New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at two places belonging to a close aide of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Jammu in connection with its probe in the terror funding case in the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

In a related development, the NIA also issued summons to Naseem, the second son of Geelani, who heads separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, to appear before the agency on Wednesday.

His elder son Nayeem has been summoned to the NIA headquarters on Monday.

The NIA raided the office and residence of a lawyer this morning amid allegations about his close proximity with Geelani, said officials, who are familiar with the developments. His foreign trips have come under the lens and he will be questioned soon, the officials said.

This is the second raid in Jammu in connection with the case of terror funding. Earlier, the agency had raided a businessman.

Earlier, the NIA had issued summons to Geelani’s elder son Nayeem, asking him to appear before it for questioning on Monday in connection with its probe in the terror funding case which names the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ul-Dawah, the front of another proscribed outfit Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), Hafiz Saeed, as an accused.

The NIA has also named separatist organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Farooq), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and all-woman outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat in its FIR.

A surgeon by profession, Nayeem had returned from Pakistan in 2010 after spending 11 years there. He is tipped as the natural successor to the Geelani-led Tehrek-e-Hurriyat, a separatist conglomerate comprising hardline groups.

Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh has already been arrested by the NIA and was being interrogated in the same case, they said. Besides him, Geelani’s close aides Ayaz Akbar, who is also the spokesman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, and Peer Saifullah were arrested by the NIA from the Valley last week.

Shahid-ul-Islam, spokesman of the moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan (of the Hurriyat’s Geelani faction) and Farooq Ahmed Dar alias ‘Bitta Karate’ have also been arrested.

All of them have been remanded to 10 days of NIA custody. The NIA had registered a case on 30 May against the separatist and secessionist leaders, including members of the Hurriyat Conference, who have been acting in connivance with active militants of the HM, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, LeT, other outfits and gangs.

The case was registered for raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and for causing disruption in the Kashmir Valley by way of pelting security forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

In pursuance of this case, the NIA had conducted widespread searches on the suspected persons in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana and incriminating documents, electronic devices, cash and other valuables worth crore of rupees were unearthed. For the first time since the rise of militancy in Kashmir in the early 1990s, a central probe agency had carried out raids in connection with the funding of separatists and carried out arrests.