Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, says not possible for mahagathbandan to function

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned as Bihar chief minister in the wake of the continuing corruption charges against alliance member Lalu Prasad, chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his son Tejashwi, who is also the deputy chief minister of the state.

“Keeping everything in mind, listening to my antaratma (inner voice), it was very difficult for me to lead the government. I have separated from this. The governor has accepted my resignation,” Kumar said soon after submitting his resignation to governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

More From Livemint »

“In the situation that has risen, in such a situation it is not possible for the mahagathbandan (grand alliance) too function. We tried. I never asked for anyone’s resignation. Met Lalu and Tejashwi. The allegations that have been made need to be clarified. It is necessary to explain the situation that has risen. Now it has reached a situation where it is impossible to work. This has been going on for many days in my mind that some way comes out of this. I spoke to Rahul ji (Gandhi) as well,” Kumar added.

Kumar’s decision comes just two days before the start of the monsoon session of the Bihar assembly. During the legislative party meeting of the RJD on Wednesday, Lalu Prasad categorically stated that while Tejashwi Yadav will not resign as deputy chief minister, it is for the chief minister to decide if he wants to carry the RJD along or not.

“I felt that they were not in a position to clarify. I cannot give replies. I was not in a position to give answers. Till such time we could run the government we did. When the topic of demonetisation came up…I spoke in support and had all kinds of allegations against me from other political parties. I could see the benefit of such a measure for the common man,” Kumar said.

The outgoing chief minister clarified that while he was for opposition unity, there needed to be an agenda.

“As a party and an individual if there are certain ideologies that we support, can’t we speak in support of that? When the Bihar governor was nominated as President… He had done good work for the state. How can I not support that? There can’t just be a reactive agenda,” Kumar added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of the legislative party later in the evening to decide if it will extend outside support to Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

“We have nothing to lose if we support Nitish Kumar. The final decision would be taken after consulting senior leaders of the central party and on the recommendation of the legislative party,” said a senior BJP leader in Patna.

The corruption allegations against Lalu Prasad and his family members had become a bone of contention between the RJD and the Janata Dal (United) as the state government was finding it difficult to defend itself.

“We formed the grand alliance, why will we break it? Nitish Kumar has never asked for the resignation of Tejashwi Yadav. I speak to Nitish Kumar often. He has never even conveyed it to Tejashwi Yadav that he should resign. It is for Nitish Kumar to decide if he wants to carry RJD along or not,” said Lalu Prasad in an interaction with reporters after the legislative party meeting on Wednesday.

The RJD chief has accused the BJP of trying to create problems between the grand alliance partners.