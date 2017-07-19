Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 12 57 PM IST

Arabs urge Qatar to accept 6 principles to combat extremism

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain broke diplomatic relations with Qatar in early June over allegations that it supports extremist groups

AP
A file photo of the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Photo: Reuters

Latest News »

United Nations: Four Arab nations that cut ties with Qatar are urging the tiny Gulf nation to commit to six principles on combatting extremism and terrorism, and to negotiate a plan with specific measures to implement them—a step that could pave the way for an early resolution of the crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain broke diplomatic relations with Qatar in early June over allegations that it supports extremist groups — a charge Qatar rejects.

More From Livemint »

    They initially made 13 demands, which Qatar also dismissed.

    Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador Abdallah Al Mouallimi told correspondents on Tuesday that the four countries are now committed to the six principles agreed to by their foreign ministers at a meeting in Cairo on 5 July—and to having Qatar support them.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 12 57 PM IST
    Topics: Qatar Qatar Blockade Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share