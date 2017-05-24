Mamata Banerjee to meet Narendra Modi on Thursday

On her way to Delhi, Mamata Banerjee told journalists in Kolkata that she will discuss various issues with the prime minister. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday went to Delhi and is likely to meet prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to push for release of Rs10,000 crore of central funds for various development projects in the state.

On Friday, she is expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi—for the second time in a fortnight—as the two leaders seek to bring all opposition parties together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presidential election.

On her way to Delhi, Banerjee told journalists in Kolkata that she will discuss various issues with the prime minister including the Deocha Pachami coal block in West Bengal, where exploration hasn’t begun yet.