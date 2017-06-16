Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Jun 16 2017. 03 04 AM IST

Narada News sting: CBI interrogates top Trinamool Congress leaders

Trinamool Congress leader Iqbal Ahmed faced over eight hours of questioning in the Narada News sting case

Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
Narada CEO Mathew Samuel and senior Trinamool Congress leader Iqbal Ahmed at a police station in Kolkata for questioning on Thursday in Narada money laundering probe. Photo: PTI
Narada CEO Mathew Samuel and senior Trinamool Congress leader Iqbal Ahmed at a police station in Kolkata for questioning on Thursday in Narada money laundering probe. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday started to interrogate top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in connection with controversial sting operation conducted by Narada News, a portal, in 2014.

On Thursday, Iqbal Ahmed, a legislator and Kolkata’s deputy mayor, faced over eight hours of questioning. He was initially asked to turn up for questioning on 10 June, but was given five more days.

Alongside, Mathew Samuel, the man behind the Narada News sting operation which showed Trinamool Congress leaders receiving cash, also came to Kolkata on Thursday to face questioning by the city police.

Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
First Published: Fri, Jun 16 2017. 03 04 AM IST
Topics: Narada News sting Trinamool Congress TMC CBI Mathew Samuel

