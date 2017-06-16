Narada News sting: CBI interrogates top Trinamool Congress leaders
Trinamool Congress leader Iqbal Ahmed faced over eight hours of questioning in the Narada News sting case
Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday started to interrogate top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in connection with controversial sting operation conducted by Narada News, a portal, in 2014.
On Thursday, Iqbal Ahmed, a legislator and Kolkata’s deputy mayor, faced over eight hours of questioning. He was initially asked to turn up for questioning on 10 June, but was given five more days.
Alongside, Mathew Samuel, the man behind the Narada News sting operation which showed Trinamool Congress leaders receiving cash, also came to Kolkata on Thursday to face questioning by the city police.
First Published: Fri, Jun 16 2017. 03 04 AM IST
