Adityanath govt transfers 67 IPS officers in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In a major revamp of the state’s police set up, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday transferred 67 senior police officers.

Significantly, the reshuffle comes at a time when the opposition has been attacking the state government on the law and order issue.

According to an official notification issued in Lucknow, an additional director general (ADG) level officer was among those transferred.

ADG (Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) S.N. Sawat has been made ADG of the Allahabad zone.

The Yogi Adityanath government had shifted around 200 IPS officers in March, shortly after it took over.