MP Raju Shetti alleges Jet Airways flight departed without taking him onboard

The airline, later in the day, says that Raju Shetti missed the flight as he didn’t turn up at the boarding gate on time. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Lok Sabha member Raju Shetti, leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna which is an ally of BJP in Maharashtra, on Wednesday alleged that a Jet Airways flight which he was supposed to board left for Delhi without taking him onboard.

The airline, later in the day, said that Shetti missed the flight as he didn’t turn up at the boarding gate on time. “I was at T2 (terminal 2) of Mumbai airport for my morning flight to Delhi. It was necessary for me to board the flight. I was waiting in the lounge with my boarding pass. “After sometime I realised that the boarding doors are closed.

When I enquired, I was told that my flight had taken off,” Shetti claimed. “Jet Airways knew that I was travelling and despite being a people’s representative, no one informed me about the boarding doors being closed. When I asked for a ticket on the next flight, I received a rude response. “I had to pay Rs2,000 extra when it was not even my fault.

I am going to raise this issue before the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” said the MP from Hatkanangle constituency. Jet Airways, in a statement, said that Shetti did not turn up at the boarding gate on time. “A guest, who checked in for Jet Airways flight 9W 762...did not present himself at the boarding gate on time and was therefore considered as Rs.Gate No Show’,” it said.

As Mumbai airport is a silent airport, no PA announcements are permitted, Jet said. He was offered an alternative flight, and “apologies were tendered and charges levied inadvertently were refunded,” said the airline.