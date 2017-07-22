DDA to invite bids to develop integrated cities in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will invite bids in the second week of August for building integrated cities at Dwarka, Narela and Rohini, an official release said. The developers for the projects will be selected by October, it added.

The DDA has proposed to develop integrated cities with smart features on vacant lands at Dwarka (200 hectares), Narela (218 hectares) and Rohini (259 hectares).

Timelines for execution of various new projects by the DDA were firmed up at a review meeting chaired by Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, the release said. The meeting was attended by DDA vice-chairman Uday Pratap Singh and senior officials of the ministry.

Mishra urged the DDA to be pro-active in making Delhi a world class capital city by focusing on development function, policy and process re-engineering. Progress of various projects and new initiatives will be reviewed once in every three years, he said.

During the meeting, it was decided that the road between Indira Gandhi International Airport and Connaught Place will be developed on par with global standards by March 2020, for which final drawings will be approved by this December, the release said.

The DDA also agreed to start Yamuna bank development works over an area of 500 acres along Old Railway Bridge–ITO barrage stretch by October this year, the release said.

Issues regarding refurbishment of commercial centres — Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and Basant Lok Community Centre — were also discussed during the meeting.