ED files case against AAP over diversion of Rs2 crore donations

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday filed a money-laundering case against Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly diverting Rs2 crore of public donations through various shell companies.

AAP received four cheques of Rs50 lakh each but did not declare them to the Income Tax department, a government official aware of the development said. “The ED is now acting on the basis of that development,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“The ED registered case against the shell companies and their directors. It is likely to also quiz the top leadership of the party in connection with the probe,” the government official added.

An AAP leader, who did not wish to be identified, said, “This is a continuous process. It is part of a bigger political vendetta. We have nothing to hide. There is proper documentation on our part. This is being done by the government to malign the party.”

Earlier, in May, the Union home ministry asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to explain funding from abroad after suspecting that the party had violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). Even though AAP had cried foul after the communication, claiming it to be part of a “political witch hunt.”

The home ministry’s communication to the party, the same official added, was a routine matter. The party’s senior leadership has been under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation as well.

On Sunday, CBI officials visited Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s house to seek clarifications from his wife in connection with an ongoing inquiry into allegations of money laundering against him. The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against the minister in connection with the allegations in April.

“Satyendar Jain is allegedly involved in a money laundering scam to the tune of Rs4.63 crore during his time as a public servant during 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Akinchan Developers Pvt. and Managalyatan Projects Pvt. Ltd,” a senior CBI official said on condition of anonymity.

Jain, however, dismissed the allegations.

CBI officials also visited Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence to record his statement in an ongoing enquiry on 16 June.

Sisodia has been under CBI lens for alleged irregularities in the party’s “Talk to AK” campaign—an interactive session with the chief minister during which he took questions from the public—which was broadcast online last July. The agency also registered a preliminary enquiry against Sisodia, following a complaint forwarded by the Delhi government’s vigilance department.

Pretika Khanna contributed to this story.