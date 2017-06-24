Monsoon session of Parliament from 17 July to 11 August

New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on 17 July, the day voting for the presidential election will take place.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended holding the session from 17 July to 11 August, according to sources in the committee.

The CCPA meeting, chaired by home minister Rajnath Singh, was held Friday evening after NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination papers.

The House may not function on the first day of the session on account of death of two sitting MPs — Lok Sabha member Vinod Khanna and Rajya Sabha member Pallavi Reddy.