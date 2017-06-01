Rahul Gandhi in Telangana: Modi, KCR have failed to provide jobs to state’s youth

The Congress is not a ‘one family’ party like the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and is a ‘people’s party’, said Gandhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that both Centre and the Telangana government have failed to provide jobs to the youth of the state, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for making “false promises” and “fooling” people.

“Modiji talked about ‘Make in India’ to increase manufacturing in the country. Some days ago, we asked one of his ministers in the parliament as to how many people in India got jobs in the last three years, and the response we got was that unemployment is at a seven-year high,” claimed Gandhi, while addressing a rally at the Ambedkar stadium at Sangareddi district of Telangana.

“Stop your false promises and start building factories. When I see a mobile phone or a shirt, I don’t like it when I see ‘Made in China’ printed on it. It should say ‘Made in India’. The day Congress comes into power, you will find ‘Made in Telangana’ as well,” he added.

The Congress vice-president went on to accuse the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of being corrupt, and claimed that CM Rao had built a residence for himself worth Rs350 crores using public money. “This was your money, not his,” he told the gathering, adding that Rao’s government is only helping the “land mafia” in Telangana.

The Congress is not a “one family” party like the TRS and is a “people’s party”, wherein the powers of elected representatives are not taken away, said Gandhi.

The Congress scion also raised the issue of farmer suicides in Telangana, claiming that more than 2,800 farmers had committed suicide since the state was formed on 1 June 2014—and a 100 of these deaths took place in Rao’s Gajwel constituency in Medak district.

“Telangana is a state where if farmers ask for fair price of their crop, they get handcuffed by the police instead,” Gandhi said, referring to reports of 10 people who were arrested by the police in May for allegedly ransacking the agricultural market in Khammam district. Chilly farmers of the region were unhappy over the steep drop in prices of their produce this year.

“Farmers who were getting Rs12,000 per quintal last year are only getting Rs3,000 for the same now,” Gandhi claimed.