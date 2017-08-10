Chandigarh stalking: Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief, send to 2-day police custody

Vikas Barala (in blue shirt) being taken into Chandigarh police Custody at Sector 26 Police Station on Wednesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were on Thursday remanded to two-day police custody by a Chandigarh court in the alleged stalking and attempt to abduction case of a 29-year- old woman.

Police sought remand of the two accused from the court, saying it wanted to reconstruct the crime scene.

Civil judge Barjinder Pal Singh remanded the two accused to police custody till 12 August.

The defence submitted before the court that the case is based merely on apprehension of kidnapping, which has been built under pressure. The defence counsel submitted that media trial was going on in the case, further pointing out that no recoveries were to be made from the two accused.

The two accused, who left the Sector 26 police station here amid tight police security, reached the district court complex at around 2:20pm. Dressed in a blue shirt, Vikas Barala tried to cover his face with a handkerchief.

The two accused were re-arrested on Wednesday after they were charged with a non-bailable offence of attempted abduction under section 365 of the IPC and section 511, which relates to an attempt to commit an offence punishable with life or other imprisonment.

Vikas and Kumar had earlier been arrested on Saturday following the complaint of the woman, daughter of an IAS officer, but released on bail as they had been booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The two accused yesterday joined the police investigation at the sector 26 police station, where they were grilled and later arrested.