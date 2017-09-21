Arvind Kejriwal meets Kamal Haasan, urges him to join politics

Actor Kamal Haasan shaking hands with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference after a meeting at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday in Chennai and urged him to enter politics.

Over the last few months, Haasan has been indicating his interest in joining politics and has been vocal about the present political chaos in Tamil Nadu.

The veteran actor said the meeting was more of a learning curve. “I’m on an educational tour,” seeking advice from people who are “fighting against corruption and communalism,” he said.

Amid growing speculation that the 62-year old actor is planning to launch his own political party, he also met Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month.

After meeting the Communist leader, Haasan said the Left leaders were his heroes, adding: “I’m definitely not saffron.’’

On Thursday, Haasan and Kejriwal told reporters they were united in the “fight against corruption and communalism.”

The Delhi chief minister said there were a large number of people who were strongly against corruption and communalism. But only few like Haasan are ready to stick their “neck out”.

He added: “Kamal is known for his integrity and courage. We exchanged views on the issues faced by Tamil Nadu and India as a whole. We will continue to meet and exchange our ideas.”

In September 2015, Haasan met Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat.

Amid the political crisis in Tamil Nadu after the demise of chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in December, Haasan has been accusing the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). This has led the opposition parties in the state to make attempts to woo Haasan.

The actor recently shared a stage with opposition leader and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin at the 75th anniversary celebration of DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli.