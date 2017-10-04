Arun Shourie calls demonetisation largest money-laundering event: report

Arun Shourie’s comments come days after former Union finance minster Yashwant Sinha criticised the current BJP dispensation over demonetisation and the goods and services tax. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Former Union minister Arun Shourie has called the Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation as the “largest money-laundering scheme ever”. Shourie also blamed the note ban and a poorly implemented goods and services tax (GST) for inducing the current slowdown.

“A tax reform is being compared to the independence of India,” Shourie told NDTV during an interview. He called the midnight ceremony for GST launch “event management”.

Shourie’s comments have come days after former Union finance minster Yashwant Sinha criticised the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation over demonetisation and GST.

Both of them served in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government and have been vocal about their views on the Modi government’s economic policies.

BJP has dismissed Shourie and Sinha’s criticisms as coming from “frustrated politicians” who have been sidelined, according to Moneycontrol.com.