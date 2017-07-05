Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 05 01 PM IST

GST: J&K assembly passes resolution for implemention amid opposition protest

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution for implementing the Goods and Service Tax (GST) amidst protest by opposition parties.

PTI
Industrial areas like Jammu, Gangyal, Bari Brahama, Samba and Kathua, hundreds of industrial units have stopped production in view of bills and supply problems caused by non-implementation of GST in the state. Photo: Hindustan Times
Industrial areas like Jammu, Gangyal, Bari Brahama, Samba and Kathua, hundreds of industrial units have stopped production in view of bills and supply problems caused by non-implementation of GST in the state. Photo: Hindustan Times

Latest News »

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution for implementing the Goods and Service Tax (GST) amidst protest by opposition parties.

J&K finance minister Haseeb Drabu had on Saturday stated in New Delhi that the state is likely to clear the legislation on the indirect tax regime by 6 July.

More From Livemint »

    Traders in Srinagar had staged a march against the proposed implementation of GST, which they claimed would lead to erosion of the special status and the fiscal autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Meanwhile, people have started stocking up on essential commodities in view of the crises caused by non-implementation of GST, which is being discussed in the state assembly for implementation.

    “We are suffering huge losses everyday. Government has to implement GST soon to avoid crises and hue and cry,” he said.

    As per some officials of Lakanpur Inter-state Toll Plaza in Kathua district, there has been a great fall in trucks carrying supplies and goods to Jammu and Kashmir. The number of trucks crossing the toll plaza has come down to 200-300 from 2000 before 1 July, they said.

    In industrial areas like Jammu, Gangyal, Bari Brahama, Samba and Kathua, hundreds of industrial units have stopped production in view of bills and supply problems caused by non-implementation of GST in the state.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 05 01 PM IST
    Topics: GST J&K goods and services tax GST bill passed Jammu and Kashmir

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share