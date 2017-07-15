Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sat, Jul 15 2017. 02 19 PM IST

Mehbooba Mufti meets Rajnath Singh to discuss Kashmir situation

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti met home minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the law and order situation in the state and security to Amarnath pilgrims

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti speaking with media after meeting home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today. Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti speaking with media after meeting home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday met home minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the law and order situation in the state and security to Amarnath pilgrims, officials said.

During the meeting that lasted about half-an-hour, the chief minister apprised the home minister about the steps taken to maintain peace in the Kashmir Valley. Steps taken to ensure the security of Amarnath pilgrims were also discussed, officials said.

More From Livemint »

    Seven pilgrims were killed by militants in Anantnag district while returning from the Amarnath cave shrine on Monday.

    Security agencies engaged in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir have been told to implement security plans with full vigour, officials said.

    So far, more than 1.86 lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath shrine.

    As many as 21,000 paramilitary personnel in addition to state police forces and two battalions of Army have been deployed for security of the pilgrimage routes. The number of paramilitary personnel deployed this year is 9,500 more than last year.

    Four districts of the state — Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag — have been on the boil since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on 8 July 2016. The unrest has resumed since the 9 April bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

    First Published: Sat, Jul 15 2017. 01 23 PM IST
    Topics: Mehbooba Mufti Rajnath Singh Jammu and Kashmir Amarnath Yatra Attack Amarnath pilgrims

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share