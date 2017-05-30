PM Modi seeks ‘quantum jump’ in economic ties with Germany, 8 pacts signed

Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought “outcome-oriented” momentum in Indo-German ties and a “quantum jump” in economic relations, as he held wide-ranging talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on key issues like trade, skill development, cyber security and terrorism.

“Pace of development of our relations is fast, direction positive and destination clear. Germany will always find India as powerful, prepared and capable partner,” Modi said at a joint press interaction after holding talks with Merkel.

Following their talks, the two sides also signed a joint declaration of intent on cyber politics, development initiatives, sustainable urban development, continued development of cluster managers and skill development, cooperation in the field of digitalisation, cooperation in the field of railway security, promoting vocational training and continued cooperation on an Indo-German centre for sustainability.

Modi, who along with Merkel held the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) to set a roadmap for the bilateral strategic ties, said they conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral relations.

“We are looking at outcome oriented momentum in India- Germany ties and a quantum jump specially in economic ties. We had wide ranging discussions today. India-Germany partnership will help our nations and also help the world,” he said.

On her part, Merkel said India has proved to be a reliable partner and the two sides have been able to deepen cooperation.

Talking about the threat of terrorism, Modi said humanitarian forces must unite to combat the menace. PTI