Catalans are said to stall independence push as leaders divided

Members of the Young Nationalists of Catalonia hold flags while watching as Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia’s president, makes a televised speech from the Generalitat, the regional government office, in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Madrid: Catalan separatists are trying to find a way to put off a definitive declaration of independence to create space for a negotiated settlement with Spain, according to two people familiar with their plans.

The movement’s leaders are divided over their next step, with hardliners from the party CUP demanding the regional government make good on its plans for a unilateral declaration of independence following Sunday’s illegal referendum, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the conversations are private.

Regional President Carles Puigdemont’s mainstream separatist group is concerned that such a move would have immediate negative consequences for the economy, the people said.

Spain’s benchmark stock index jumped as much as 1.2% on the news and settled 2.5% higher at 4:02pm. The country’s 10-year bond spread narrowed by 6 basis points.

A spokesman for the Catalan government declined to comment.

Puigdemont is trying to hold together a movement that includes a broad swathe of Catalan society from left-wing radicals like the CUP to business leaders like Abertis SA Chairman Salvador Alemany. While Puigdemont heads the regional executive, civic groups like the Catalan National Assembly hold much of the power. It’s the Assembly that brought more than a million people onto the streets of Barcelona and they took the lead in organizing the vote last Sunday.

“The group within the Catalan government that is calling the shots is the CUP, an extremely radical group with a lot of anarchist links and they are the ones setting the agenda,” Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday. “Everybody has started to realize.”

Weak mandate

Puigdemont’s democratic mandate is relatively weak. He was parachuted in to head the regional government as a compromise candidate after 2015’s regional elections left the mainstream separatist alliance, Junts pel Si, unable to form a majority without the anarchists.

The moderates are trying to find a way to avoid the nuclear option of declaring independence without triggering unrest on the streets from supporters who might feel let down. One formula under discussion would involve a so-called deferred independence, with Puigdemont announcing a period of weeks before his decree will be implemented in an effort to force the Spanish government to the negotiating table, the people said.

The divide will fuel further uncertainty over the path to independence for Catalonia, which accounts for about 20% of Spain’s economic output, raising questions about whether Puigdemont will ultimately back down from his demands.

Whether such a tactic has much prospect of success is open to question, since the Spanish government has so far been resolute in its opposition to any kind of talks while the threat of independence is still on the table.

“This is not a question of arbitration or mediation, it is a question of a government that has to enforce the law,” de Guindos said. “There is nothing to negotiate without the full respect of the rule of law.”

The Catalan government says that 2.3 million people voted on 1 October and 90% backed independence. Spain disputes the result, saying that many people voted more than once due to the lack of proper guarantees. The referendum was also declared illegal by the Constitutional Court in Madrid. Bloomberg