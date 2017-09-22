India calls for ‘early comprehensive’ United Nations reform

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj addresses the United Nations General Assembly high-level meeting to launch the global pact for environment on Tuesday at the UN headquarters. Photo: AP

New York: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has pressed for an “early comprehensive” reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council. Swaraj was addressing a trilateral meeting of India, Brazil and South Africa.

She met with the foreign ministers of the three countries. “We must also press for early comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including of the Security Council,” Swaraj said on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly Sessions of the United Nations.

“We firmly believe in the multilateral trading system that is fair, open and transparent with WTO at its centre,” Swaraj was quoted as saying by external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. IBSA Forum, she said, should play its rightful role in “shaping global discourses” and share its wisdom with the world community.

Observing that the complete elimination of poverty is the foremost objective of the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, Swaraj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship initiatives reinforce the spirit and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our path-breaking initiative for an International Solar Alliance is intended to make efficient solar technology available to all,” Swaraj said. PTI