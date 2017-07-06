India declares itself free from bird flu

New Delhi: The government on Thursday declared the country free from avian influenza, commonly called bird flu.

The outbreak of bird flu, an infectious viral disease of birds, was reported at various epicentres in nine states and union territories during October 2016 and February 2017. The surveillance has been completed in Delhi, Daman, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and Odisha. The surveillance in the states showed no evidence of presence of bird flu, said a statement issued by the agriculture ministry.

“In view of the above, India has declared itself free from avian influenza (H5N8 and H5N1) from 6 June 2017 and notified the same to World Organisation for Animal Health,” it said. The ministry said that the outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu was reported in Delhi, Gwalior, Rajpura (Punjab), Hissar (Haryana), Bellary (Karnataka), Alappuzha and Kottayam (Kerala), Ahmedabad, Daman and Khordha and Angul (Odisha).