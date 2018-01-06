Jammu & Kashmir: 4 policemen killed in IED blast at Sopore in Baramulla

A representational image. A file photo of security forces in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir. Photo: AP

Srinagar: Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the ‘Chotta Bazaar’ and ‘Bada Bazaar’ in Sopore in Baramulla district, the official said.

The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike there. This is the first major terror attack in the Valley in which security forces have suffered casualties.

Five CRPF men were killed on 31 December when heavily armed terrorists carried out a suicide attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama in south Kashmir.