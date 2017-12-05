Govt says debt rollover risk in next 5 years low

The rollover risks will get further mitigated through buyback or switching of short-end bonds with longer tenure papers by the govt in the market, it said in its quarterly debt management report. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The Indian government’s debt rollover risk in the next five years is low given the amount of domestic debt that needs to be repaid every year is an average of 5.3% of its outstanding stock, it said in a report on Tuesday.

The rollover risks will get further mitigated through buyback or switching of short-end bonds with longer tenure papers by the government in the market, it said in its quarterly debt management report.

“The implementation of budgeted buyback/switches in coming period is expected to reduce rollover risk further,” the finance ministry said.

India bought back Rs17,016 crore worth of bonds maturing in 2017/18 and sold in its place 2024/25 and 2029/30 papers to a bank in June under one of its switches, it said in the report.

The government also bought back Rs27,767 crore of short-dated securities last week as a part of its debt management operation to reduce risks of bulk payouts next year.

Meanwhile, banks’ holding of government debt as of end-March eased to 40.5% of outstanding stock from 41.8% a year ago, while insurers increased their holdings to 22.9% from 22.2% in March 2016.

The central bank’s holding of sovereign debt also went up to 14.7% of the total stock as of March 2017 from 13.5% a year ago. Reuters