Last Published: Tue, Sep 05 2017. 12 13 AM IST

Sikkim court grants bail to GJM activist

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activist Savitri Rai was detained in Sikkim by West Bengal police for alleged involvement in various disruptive and criminal activities
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
GJM chief Bimal Gurung. In a major setback to the West Bengal police, a Sikkim court granted bail to GJM activist Savitri Rai, rejecting a plea for transit remand. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Kolkata: In a major setback to the West Bengal state police, a court in Sikkim granted bail to a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activist, rejecting a plea for transit remand.

Savitri Rai was detained in Sikkim by West Bengal police for alleged involvement in various disruptive and criminal activities.

The police requested for the court’s leave to bring her to West Bengal for further investigation, but her lawyer Yanzee Pinasha said she was released on interim bail.

First Published: Tue, Sep 05 2017. 12 13 AM IST
Topics: Gorkhaland GJM GJM activist Sikkim Savitri Rai

