Sikkim court grants bail to GJM activist
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activist Savitri Rai was detained in Sikkim by West Bengal police for alleged involvement in various disruptive and criminal activities
Kolkata: In a major setback to the West Bengal state police, a court in Sikkim granted bail to a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activist, rejecting a plea for transit remand.
The police requested for the court’s leave to bring her to West Bengal for further investigation, but her lawyer Yanzee Pinasha said she was released on interim bail.
First Published: Tue, Sep 05 2017. 12 13 AM IST
Topics: Gorkhaland GJM GJM activist Sikkim Savitri Rai
