Najeeb Ahmad case: court allows CBI plea to advance hearing on lie detector application

27-year-old Najeeb Ahmad went missing after a scuffle at his JNU hostel, allegedly with ABVP activists. Photo: HT

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed the CBI’s plea seeking advancing of hearing on its application for conducting polygraph tests on nine students in connection with the case of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad, who has been missing for over a year now.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal posted the matter for 10 November and sought the response of nine students from JNU on the central probe agency’s application. Najeeb Ahmad, a first-year MSc biotechnology student, has been missing from the Mahi-Mandavi hostel in JNU since 16 October 2016.

The CBI, in its plea, had sought early hearing on its application seeking consent of nine students for a lie detection test regarding the disappearance of Ahmad in October last year. The CBI had on 16 October approached the court, seeking early hearing of its plea seeking consent of the suspect students for a polygraph test.

The application was moved by the agency on the direction of the Delhi high court for an early hearing of the plea, which has been adjourned to 24 January 2018.

27-year-old Ahmad went missing after a scuffle at his JNU hostel, allegedly with ABVP activists. The RSS’ student wing has denied any involvement in his disappearance. A Delhi court had on 3 May quashed a police order summoning nine JNU students for recording their consent or denial for lie-detector tests in the case after it noted a defect in the notice sent by the investigating officer to the students.

On 16 May, the high court handed over the probe to the CBI. The nine students, who are suspects in the case, had approached a magisterial court challenging the notice sent to them by the crime branch of the Delhi police seeking their presence before the magistrate for recording of their statement.

The notice was sent after the Delhi high court had asked the police to explore other avenues as all other leads had not yielded results.