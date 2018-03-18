India lodges another protest with Pakistan over harassment of its diplomatic staff

The Indian High Commission building in Islamabad. Last week, Pakistan had recalled its envoy to Delhi Sohail Mahmood for consultations following incidents of alleged harassment of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi. Photo: AFP

New Delhi:India on Sunday lodged another protest with authorities in Pakistan following incidents of harassment of its diplomatic staff stationed in Islamabad.

According to people familiar with the developments, this was the 13th instance of India highlighting the intimidation of its staff in Islamabad.

On Saturday, the “second secretary at the High Commission was aggressively followed by unidentified people in a car in close proximity in an intimidating manner,” one of the people familiar with the developments cited above said, the incident was also captured on video using a mobile phone.

On Sunday, “four High Commission of India officials travelling in an official vehicle were aggressively followed by two unknown persons on motorbikes in an intimidating manner,” the person cited above said.

“The website of the High Commission continues to be intermittently blocked causing inconvenience and affecting the normal functioning of the Mission,” the person said adding that the Indian high commission has asked the Pakistan Government to “investigate these incidents and ensure that such incidents do not recur and share the result of the investigation with us.”

Last week, Pakistan recalled its envoy to Delhi Sohail Mahmood for consultations following incidents of alleged harassment of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

News reports in India and Pakistan had earlier said that Pakistani diplomats and their families in India have been the target of harassment by Indian authorities for many weeks.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Thursday that the government did not “wish to respond to these issues through the media but through established diplomatic channels. What I can say is that we are looking into these issues.”

The current spike in tensions due the instances of harassment deals a blow to hopes of a thaw between the two countries, sparked by Pakistan accepting proposals from India for the exchange of elderly, sick and women prisoners earlier this month.

On Saturday, Pakistan said it would not attend a conference on WTO matters that India is to host this week.