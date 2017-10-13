Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Oct 13 2017. 09 11 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi to soon take over as Congress president, says Sonia: report

A file photo of Congres vice president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI
A file photo of Congres vice president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will soon be promoted as party president, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said Friday, according to a news report.

TV news channel NDTV quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying that her son and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi will soon take over as party chief. “You have been asking this for so many years and it’s now happening,” Gandhi told the TV channel on the sidelines of the launch of former President Pranab Mukherjee’s book.

Over the years, the chorus in favour of Rahul Gandhi as party president had been growing louder. This Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee had unanimously passed a resolution that Rahul Gandhi be made the party’s national president.

Rahul Gandhi, 47, has been the Congress vice president since 2013 and has been assisting his 70-year-old mother Sonia Gandhi, who heads the party. Sonia Gandhi had taken over as the Congress president from Sitaram Kesari in 1998 and is the longest-serving head in the party’s 131-year history.

PTI contributed to this story

First Published: Fri, Oct 13 2017. 09 10 PM IST
