Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for defending dynastic politics

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday criticised Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on dynastic politics and said the BJP believes in the politics of performance while the Congress banks on the “politics of appeasement and dynasty”.

In his inaugural address at the BJP national executive, Shah said the current president, vice president and the prime minister had reached their position due to their work, despite their humble origins.

Shah said the economy was stronger under this government than it was under the UPA and cited figures to make his point, Union minister Piyush Goyal told reporters while briefing them on the party president’s speech.

Shah’s comments came amid the opposition’s criticism of the government’s handling of the economy.

He praised the government over its handling of Naxalism and terrorism, saying more terrorists were killed in its three years of rule than any other spell of three years.

Shah also attacked the TMC government in West Bengal and the Left government in Kerala for alleged political violence targeting BJP workers, Goyal said.