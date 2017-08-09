Ahmed Patel retains Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat, Amit Shah becomes MP for the 1st time

Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Photo: HT

Ahmedabad: Congress veteran and Sonia Gandhi aide Ahmed Patel retained his Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat, after an election drama that continued way past midnight on Tuesday.

Patel secured 44 votes to retain his Rajya Sabha seat, after the Election Commission invalidated two votes by two rebel Congress MLAs ahead of counting that started at 11.30pm. BJP president Amit Shah and textile minister Smriti Irani too have won in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections.

“This is not just my victory. It is a defeat of the most blatant use of money power, muscle power and abuse of state machinery,” Patel said in a tweet soon after the results. This year’s Rajya Sabha election, which he contested for renomination to the Upper House for the fifth time, was seen the toughest challenge of his political career so far.

Patel needed 45 votes to win the Rajya Sabha elections by way of first preference, but garnering those votes turned out to be a tough task. Six Congress MLAs resigned before the polls. Congress stalwart Shankersinh Vaghela added to the pain on voting day by declaring that he hadn’t voted for Patel. The cross-voting by Congress MLAs made matters worse, but Patel got a major respite after the EC invalidated the votes by rebel Congress MLAs Bholabhai Gohil and Raghavji Patel.

The vote of an NCP MLA did boost Patel’s numbers, but it was still going to be a tight-rope walk. BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya’s cross vote, however, helped him cross the finish line.

A vocal critic of the BJP, Kotadiya surprised many earlier this week when he claimed he had buried all his differences with the saffron party and was ready to vote for BJP candidates in Rajya Sabha elections. He, however, chose not to do so. Kotadiya said he voted for the Congress because his demands regarding the Patidar community were not accepted. “Seeing the pain of 14 youths who died during Patidar agitation, I have voted against the BJP,” Kotadiya said in a Facebook post.

Patel’s victory in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections, ahead of state elections in December, should instil some confidence in the Congress, which has been out of power in the state for more than two decades now.

The Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections were held for three seats. The BJP fielded three candidates—Shah, Irani and turncoat Siddhpur MLA Balvantsinh Rajput—and Congress its veteran Ahmed Patel.

Patel retaining his Rajya Sabha seat is a setback for Shah, as the elections were see as a prestige battle between the BJP and the Congress. The BJP was looking to embarrass the Congress by ensuring the four-time member of parliament’s loss. The Congress wanted him to win at all costs.