Chandrababu Naidu launches ‘Mana Amaravati’ app for plot owners to reach out to investors

Vijayawada: ‘Mana Amaravati’, an app that allows the owners of allotted plots (in the Amaravati capital region) a chance to reach out to investors in any part of the world and get a better deal for the sale, lease or joint development of land parcels, was launched by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

The new application aims to bridge the gap between the state government and its citizens, as it allows the owners of allotted plots in the new capital region a chance to reach out to investors in any part of the world and get a better deal for the sale, lease or joint development of their plots, Sreedhar Cherukuri, AP Capital Region Development Authority commissioner said in a statement.

Investors from any part of the world also get to weigh multiple options available to them and find value for money on the plots they choose. As of now, there are 20 services integrated into the ‘Mana Amaravati’ application. This ‘buy and sell’ module in the app is a way to give back to all the farmers who gave their lands for the capital Amaravati’s development, the statement said.

Through the app, all the plot owners who have been allocated lands can log into app and publish their plots for sale, joint development or lease. Another feature in the app is the ‘know your plot code’, with which a user can enter his/her Aadhaar number and know the allocated plot details.

The user can even go to the allotted plot and locate it physically, said the press release. A grievance redressal system has also been built into the app, with which citizens can address issues with concerned departments at their convenience.

They can submit their complaints and concerned officials will get back to them in a short period of time, to resolve it within a particular time-frame. The app also has a feedback form through which users can send suggestions on its services.

The British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith also met Naidu on Wednesday to discuss the interests of British companies for investment in Amaravati. The meeting was attended by representatives from British firm TransStadia, one of the largest water treatment companies from Britain.

Officials from TransStadia spoke to Naidu with regard to setting up a convention centre in Amaravati, similar to StadiArena, which was recently completed in Ahmedabad. The proposal included facilities for around 60 sporting activities, and an indoor arena that can seat 4,000 people. Naidu asked the officials to coordinate with the AP government to finalise the land allocation at the earliest, so that work can be commenced, a press statement said.