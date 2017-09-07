Mamata Banerjee joins journalists to slam killing of Gauri Lankesh

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee participates in a protest rally organised by journalists to condemn the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday joined a protest rally organised by journalists in Kolkata to condemn the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh in Bangalore.

Banerjee, who led a candlelight march organised by Kolkata Press Club and comprising around 100 journalists, described the incident as “sad and very alarming”.

“Participated in a candle vigil from #Kolkata Press Club till Gandhi statue to condemn the murder of journalist GauriLankesh (sic),” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

She had condemned the incident on the microblogging website on Tuesday also. “Saddened at the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Most unfortunate. Very alarming. We want justice (sic),” she had written.

The press club also condemned the killing and demanded that the culprits be booked at the earliest.

Lankesh (55), known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday evening.

PTI contributed to the story.