Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 09 20 PM IST

53 of 97 Indian sailors stranded in UAE waters fly home

More than half of the nearly 100 Indian sailors stranded on ships in the UAE’s waters for several months have returned home, the Indian consulate general has said

PTI
As of 1 July, a total of 97 Indian sailors were languishing aboard 22 ships in the UAE’s waters for several months. Photo: AFP
As of 1 July, a total of 97 Indian sailors were languishing aboard 22 ships in the UAE's waters for several months. Photo: AFP

Dubai: More than half of the nearly 100 Indian sailors stranded on ships in the UAE’s waters for several months have returned home, the Indian consulate general has said.

As of 1 July, a total of 97 Indian sailors were languishing aboard 22 ships in the UAE’s waters for several months. Indian consul general in Dubai Vipul on Sunday said that 53 of them had been sent back home so far.

    “With the help of the FTA (the UAE’s federal transport authority) and by taking up issues directly with owners and agents, we have sent back 53 sailors,” he was quoted as saying by the Gulf News. The sailors who have been sent back were from following vessels—Sharjah Moon (six sailors), Iba (six), Rojean (11), Spirit (nine), Inchon (three), Enjaz II (three), Salem (three), Sea Patrol (three), Jude (three), Shaker II (two), Ocean Grace (one), Ayah (one), Sanad One (one) and Sea Safe (one).

    Five Indian sailors from MV Sharjah Moon, who left on Saturday, were the latest to fly home after persistent efforts of the Indian mission in collaboration with local authorities, missions of flag countries like the Panama consulate and ship-owners, the daily reported. The Indian consulate general had said that the sailors had not been paid their salaries for about 6-12 months and the owner of the ship was refusing to cooperate.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 09 20 PM IST
    Topics: stranded sailors Indian sailors sailors return home UAE Indian consul general

