Nagaland governor asks CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu to seek trust vote

Kohima: Amid the leadership crisis in the ruling Nagaland People’s Front, governor P.B. Acharya on Tuesday asked chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu to seek a vote of confidence in the assembly on or before 15 July.

The directive came after former chief minister T.R. Zeliang staked claim to form a new government, a Raj Bhavan release said. Zeliang, who had earlier said that he had the support of 41 MLAs, on Tuesday claimed that now he has the support of three more legislators. “The numerical strength of my supporting MLAs has swelled to 44, including 37 NPF and 7 independents. In a democracy, I would like to abide by the number game and not catapult to cunning and trapping games of compromising the unity of the party,” Zeliang said.

“Gracefulness and gratefulness are indeed qualities that an erudite person like Shurhozelie should be able to display when confronted with hard facts and reality. I facilitated a smooth transition over to him and he should be able to reciprocate,” the former chief minister said. Zeliang had to step down as the chief minister on 22 February following statewide protests against holding of polls to urban local bodies with 33% reservation for women. Meanwhile, Liezietsu claimed there was no split in the NPF.

Interacting with journalists after emerging from the returning officer’s chamber where he filed papers for the 29 July bypoll to Northern Angami I seat, Liezietsu claimed that there would be no split in the NPF and expressed confidence that MLAs camping in Kaziranga will come back soon. The present strength of the 60-member Nagaland assembly is 59 as the Northern Angami I seat is vacant now. In the assembly, the NPF has 47 members, the BJP four and there are eight independents.