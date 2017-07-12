A history of vice-president appointments in India

The Congress and 17 other opposition parties on Tuesday named Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former West Bengal governor and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, as their vice-president candidate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to announce its candidate. Of the 14 vice-president tenures, only four have been chosen uncontested. These have, typically, coincided with periods when the ruling party/coalition had a large majority in the Lok Sabha and/or unity in the opposition was weak.

The electoral college for vice-president polls comprises members of Lok Sabha (545) and Rajya Sabha (245). Each of the last 5 vice-president appointments have seen an election, an outcome of coalitions becoming the norm in Indian national politics in the last three decades. The last four have seen the ruling party candidate win, but not before the opposition candidate polled sizeable numbers.

