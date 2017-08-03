100 bridges on the verge of collapse: Nitin Gadkari

Roads minister Nitin Gadkari. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: More than 100 bridges in different parts of the country are on the verge of collapse and need immediate attention, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha that his roads ministry has completed safety audit of 1.6 lakh bridges in the country and found more than 100 structures in dilapidated condition.

“Hundred bridges can be collapse anytime and they need immediate attention,” Gadkari said during Question Hour. He also referred to a tragedy where two state-run buses and some private vehicles were swept away after a British-era bridge over the Savitri river in the Konkan region of Maharashtra collapsed last year.

Gadakari said his ministry had last year launched a special project to create data of all bridges and culverts in the country as part of the steps to avert mishaps.

Referring to the delay in works on various road projects, the minister said this has been happening due to issues related to land acquisition, encroachment and environmental clearance. He said road projects worth Rs3.85 trillion were delayed due to various reasons in the past and most of these issues were resolved and their works are in progress.