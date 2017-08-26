Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Aug 26 2017. 01 14 AM IST

Centre asks Haryana to ensure security of judge who convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Home ministry tells Haryana judge Jagdeep Singh should get highest level of security after he convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case
PTI
Widespread violence in Haryana and a few neighbouring states following the conviction of the Dera chief left at least 30 dead and scores injured. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
The centre on Friday night asked the Haryana government to provide adequate security to the CBI special court judge who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, officials said.

The home ministry told the Haryana government that judge Jagdeep Singh should be provided the highest level of security in view of the threat perception after he delivered the verdict against the Dera head, an official said. The home ministry will analyse intelligence inputs before deciding whether the judge’s security needs to be handled by a central force, such as the CRPF or CISF, the official said.

Widespread violence in Haryana and a few neighbouring states following the conviction of the Dera chief left at least 30 dead and scores injured.

Topics: Ram Rahim verdict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda Ram Rahim rape case riots

