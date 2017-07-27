DMK leader MK Stalin arrested in Coimbatore

Chennai: Leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin was arrested along with other party members on Thursday near Coimbatore.

He was on his way to chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s constituency in Salem to oversee desilting work at a lake and to take part in a human chain protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“This is nothing but an effort to defame DMK, which, with the support of other parties, has taken up students’ cause over NEET and is organising the human chain,” Stalin alleged, while talking to reporters.

Stalin claimed that though the police had denied him permission to visit Salem to participate in the human chain protest in opposition to NEET, there was no ban on him visiting the lake.

Police barred him, citing law and order problem.

Earlier this week, desilting of a lake near Salem by farmers and members of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Amma faction led to clashes between DMK and ruling party members.

PTI reported on Wednesday that over 800 DMK workers were arrested from various parts of the district for blocking road traffic, protesting against the action of the farmers.

Accusing the state government of not being bothered about Tamil Nadu’s water crisis, the DMK has been desilting lakes and water bodies across the state over the last few months.

“All the 89 party legislators will take steps to desilt water bodies like lakes and temple tanks so that water could be stored during rains,” Stalin had said, while launching desilting work in May. He added that in constituencies that don’t have DMK MLAs, party functionaries would take up the work with the support of locals.

The ruling and the opposition parties have been vying to take credit for desilting work in the state.

Earlier this month, state revenue minister R.B. Udhayakumar said in the assembly that the government has launched a scheme for removal of silt from reservoirs/dams and irrigation tanks—16,645,260 cubic metres of silt has been removed across 14,959 water bodies.