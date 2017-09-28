Japan PM Shinzo Abe dissolves lower house, snap election expected on 22 October

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves a lower house hall after the dissolution of lower house was announced at the Parliament in Tokyo on 28 September. Photo: Reuters

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament on Thursday, paving the way for a snap election that is expected to be held 22 October.

The speaker of the house, Tadamori Oshima, read the statement of dissolution.

Abe is widely seen as trying to reconsolidate his grip on power within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, so he can extend the term of his premiership next year. The dissolution of the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament comes more than a year before required by law.

The ruling party, though, faces a growing challenge from a new party launched by Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike this week. The Party of Hope has energized some voters, and is gaining renegade lawmakers from the main opposition party.