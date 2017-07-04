Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin admits to carrying out terror ‘operations’ in India

New Delhi: Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin admitted to a Pakistan news channel on Monday that the terrorist group had carried out “operations in India” and would continue to do so in the future.

The statements came barely 12 hours after the Indian Army, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir police, launched a cordon and search operation late Sunday in Pulwama district’s Malangpura area where three Hizbul militants were holed up.

More From Livemint »

A cordon and search operation was also launched on Monday morning in the Shopian region, where security forces gunned down two militants while a stone-throwing mob helped two other Hizbul militants escape, a CRPF official said on condition of anonymity.

On 26 June, the US designated Salahuddin a “global terrorist,” two days after which he addressed a press conference in Pakistan where he stated that the tag would make no difference to his “freedom struggle” in India.

The designation, the intelligence official said, would make no difference to Salahuddin’s operations, with “Pakistan treating him as a freedom fighter and giving him the backing that he needs. Till Pakistan takes concrete action against him, the US order will change nothing.”

With troops stepping up the heat on militants in the Kashmir valley and cordon and search operations underway, defence experts said that rival groups of the Hizbul may be aiding the security effort.

While the Indian Army continues to monitor social media accounts, WhatsApp messages and calls made by militants, “humint” or human intelligence is often provided by disgruntled rival groups.

“All this information is not automatically generated by the army. There are rival factions such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which may be getting lesser funding from the Pakistan side, while the money being provided to Hizbul is more. So one stray militant will tip off a soldier in the security forces and that’s how these search operations are launched in specific regions,” said Gaurav Arya, a former army officer and defence expert.

A crackdown by the National Investigation Agency on terror funding over the last one month has also put the militants on the back foot. “The recent spate of bank robberies by militants in Kashmir, wherein they stole cash and sometimes arms and weapons from the security guards is a sign of desperation. They need money to survive,” Arya added.