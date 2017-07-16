Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 16 2017. 09 15 PM IST

Jammu-Srinagar Highway blocked for hours due to landslides

Police say Amarnath pilgrims, who were on their way to the cave shrine from Jammu, were stopped at Ramban and Chanderkote areas in view of the highway blockade

PTI
Security personnel carry out rescue work after a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims falls into a gorge off Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Sunday. Photo: PTI
Ramban/Jammu: Traffic on the 300 kilometre long arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended for a few hours on Sunday due to landslides triggered by rains in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The highway, which is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was blocked this morning due to landslides triggered by rains at Seri, Maroog and Khooni Nallah areas of the district, police said.

    ALSO READ: 16 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims killed, 27 injured in bus accident

    Amarnath pilgrims, who were on their way to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from Jammu, were stopped at Ramban and Chanderkote areas in view of the blockade, they said.

    Men and machines of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and a construction company cleared the blockade and traffic was restored after four to five hours, the police said.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 16 2017. 09 15 PM IST
    Topics: Jammu Srinagar Highway Amarnath pilgrims highway blockade Ramban rains

