SC: Jobs, admissions secured through fake caste certificate can’t be sustained

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that government jobs or admissions secured under reserved category by using forged caste certificates cannot be held valid or sustained in the eyes of the law.

A bench of Chief Justice J. S. Khehar and Justice D. Y. Chandrachud did not concur with the findings of the Bombay High Court that if a person continues in service for a long period of time and the certificate is found to be fake at a later stage then, he or she may be allowed to continue in the service.

The verdict came on a batch of petitions including the one filed by the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court judgement.

The Supreme Court, however, said that the findings of its verdict would not be made applicable with retrospective effect and would be applied now onwards.

Minister of state for Personnel Jitendra Singh had said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 29 March that 1,832 appointments were allegedly secured on the basis of fake caste certificates, PTI earlier reported.

Of these, 276 had resulted in suspension or removal, 521 were entangled in litigations and disciplinary proceedings were pending in the remaining 1,035 cases, he said.

A total of 1,296 cases of jobs secured allegedly through fake caste certificates were under the Department of Financial Services.

As many as 157 such cases were in State Bank of India, 135 in Central Bank of India, 112 in Indian Overseas Bank, 103 in Syndicate Bank, and 41 each in New India Assurance and United India Assurance.