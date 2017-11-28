LIVE: Narendra Modi meets Ivanka Trump ahead of GES 2017 inauguration

.@IvankaTrump meets PM @narendramodi at the #GES2017 venue in Hyderabad@GES2017 pic.twitter.com/Q6BMWZet7R— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) November 28, 2017
PM Narendra Modi is in Hyderabad to inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 that will be attended by Ivanka Trump, among others. Here are the latest updates
- New Delhi/Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi met Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, who reached Hyderabad early in the morning. The Prime Minister on Tuesday also inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro. Here are the latest updates:
- 3.55 pm IST PM Modi reaches GES 2017 venue in Hyderabad, meets Ivanka Trump
- 3.36 pm IST Nirmala Sitharaman to speak in plenary session at 5.20pm
#GES2017 is here! Smt @nsitharaman will be speaking in the opening plenary session on "Be the Change-Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership" today at 5:20 pm. She will be sharing the panel w/ Ms @IvankaTrump ,Advisor to the @POTUS & Mr Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman @SEBGroup— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) November 28, 2017
- 2.59 pm IST PM Modi hosting dinner for Ivanka Trump, other dignitaries at Falaknuma Palace hotelThere would be traffic restrictions around Falaknuma Palace Hotel in old city area where the prime minister and Ivanka Trump along with top industrialists and dignitaries are expected to visit for dinner tonight. (PTI)
- 2.45 pm IST Heavy security in place for GES 2017The GES, being attended by over 1,500 delegates, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening. As part of security arrangements for the high-profile event, restrictions have been put in place with regard to movement of people and vehicular traffic in and around the venue, the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), at Madhapur, which is an IT hub. A senior police official said as many as 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to keep vigil for the next three days.(PTI)
- 2.41 pm IST GES: IT employees in Hyderabad told to work from homeSome of the IT firms located at Madhapur in Hyderabad have asked their employees to work from home today and for the next two days keeping in view restrictions put in place for the global summit being attended by US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump. (PTI)
- 2.37 pm IST PM Modi takes a ride in the newly inaugurated Hyderabad Metro
PM Shri @narendramodi take a ride in the newly inaugurated Hyderabad Metro. LIVE at https://t.co/STIUGNc7K7 pic.twitter.com/KlxkzqPFkp— BJP (@BJP4India) November 28, 2017
- 2.26 pm IST ‘TSavari’ app to be launched for Hyderabad MetroThe Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would also start feeder services for the metro. A smart card was launched on Saturday for metro rail passengers. The card would be used for multiple modes of transport in future. A mobile application—‘T Savari’—would also be launched. The app provides quick interface for metro services. Under the project, sky-walks will be also be built connecting the stations directly to commercial complexes, stadiums and offices. (PTI)
- 2.23 pm IST Hyderabad Metro is largest PPP project in worldTelangana’s Information Technology minister K. T. Rama Rao claimed that the Hyderabad metro rail is the most innovative and largest such project in the world in public private partnership (PPP). The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, has fixed a minimum fare of Rs10 for a distance of up to two km and the maximum fare is Rs60 for a distance of more than 26 km. Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach. The number of coaches can be increased to six depending on the traffic, Rao said. (PTI)
- 2.18 pm IST Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao receives PM Modi at the airport
#Telangana: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Hyderabad where he will inaugurate Metro Rail Project and #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit later today, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao received him at the airport. pic.twitter.com/jqdXMM7KKi— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017
- 2.11 pm IST Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will also be present with PM ModiDuring the inaugural run, PM Modi and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will travel by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back. The trains would run from 6am to 10pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5:30am to 11pm, depending on the traffic and demand, Telangana’s Information Technology minister K. T. Rama Rao said on Saturday. (PTI)
- 2.09 pm IST PM Modi reaches Hyderabad to inaugurate Metro Rail todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Hyderabad to inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail today. The 30 km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by the Prime Minister shortly at Miyapur station. Its commercial operations would start the day after. (PTI)
