News in Numbers: 15,000 applicants waiting to adopt a child in India

Rs131,000 crore

What is it? Total amount of farm loans waived by five state governments—Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab.

Why is it important? Loan waiver could impact repayment culture, as past data indicates bad assets from agri lending kept increasing for 4-5 years after the 2008 farm loan waiver announced by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. This will widen the combined fiscal deficits of state governments by up to 0.4% of GDP.

Tell me more: Punjab government has allocated Rs1,500 crore towards farm loan waiver announced last week, as against a total cost of Rs10,000 crore.

100 riyals (or Rs1,724)

What is it? The amount of monthly dependant fee that Saudi Arabia will levy from 1 July this year for expats living in the oil-rich country. It will increase by 100 riyals per dependant every year till 2020.

Why is it important? This move will impact more than 3 million Indians who live in Saudi Arabia. Higher dependant fee would mean less remittance to India, which has fallen below $60 billion for the first time since 2010-11.

Tell me more: Family visa is issued only for expats whose earnings are above 5,000 riyals (or Rs86,225).

15,000

What is it? The number of applicants waiting to adopt a child in India.

Why is it important? The waiting time could reduce if a proposal from the ministry of women and child development to set up dedicated benches in all high courts is accepted. At present, the cases are stuck in district or family courts. Adoptees can approach the high court and cases have to be resolved in two months under the proposal.

Tell me more: 20 million children in India are orphan, with nearly all of them (99.7%) being abandoned by parents. 3,737 kids were adopted last year ended March 2017.

Rs31.31

What is it? The amount spent by the Delhi government to feed a prisoner three meals a day.

Why is it important? There is a wide variation in the amount spent by various state governments with Nagaland spending Rs139 per prisoner, leading to questions whether adequate food is being provided to prisoners. Two-thirds of India’s prison population are undertrials, and majority of them are poor with inadequate access to legal help.

Tell me more: As per model prison manual, each male prisoner has to be provided food with calorie equivalent between 2,320 and 2,730 kcal per day. The administration of prison is a state subject.

30 days

What is it? The proposed time period for completion of takeover of companies that are insolvent (defaulted on loans), as compared to six months at present.

Why is it important? This will help banks to sell insolvent companies to potential investors, and salvage a portion of their lending. Market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is considering a proposal to exempt insolvent companies from open offer requirement when a new investor steps in to take over an insolvent company.

Tell me more: At present, investors are required to make an offer to buy shares from the public after they acquired 15% in a company, and the price will be determined based on last six months’ price or the purchase price.

