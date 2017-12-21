India plans to increase troops along Indo-Bhutan border

File photo. India and China were locked in a standoff at Doklam along the India-China border earlier this year. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Just two days before India and China sit down to conduct border talks on Friday, following the end of the Doklam standoff, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) director-general Rajni Kant Mishra said the force plans to increase its strength along the Indo-Bhutan border, short of Doklam.

SSB, one of India’s central paramilitary forces guards India’s 1,751km and 699km borders with Nepal and Bhutan respectively.

“SSB had no direct role to play in or after the Doklam standoff. Our forces are stationed just below the tri-junction, but we are alert on the Indo-Bhutan border. We will increase our strength slightly on that front in the coming weeks and months,” Mishra told reporters in New Delhi.

“Chinese influence has been increasing along the border areas and other Indian agencies are keeping track of that development,” he warned.

“We are staying alert on the Bhutan border, but Bhutanese forces have not shared any report of untoward Chinese activity with us so far,” Mishra added.

While the total mandated strength along the Bhutan and Nepal borders requires 734 border outposts (BOPs) to be stationed by the SSB, currently there are only 635 BOPs. Mishra added that BOPs were being increased as and when recruitment in the SSB was taking place.

India and China were locked in a 75 day standoff at Doklam along the India-China border over the building of a road by the Chinese military in the area that is claimed by Bhutan. The stand-off was resolved on 28 August.