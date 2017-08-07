Unidentified militant killed in Kashmir encounter

File photo. The search party of forces was fired upon by militants, triggering a gunbattle, a police official said. Photo: AFP

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was on Monday killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in village Samboora late Sunday night, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search party of forces was fired upon by militants triggering a gunbattle, the official said.

One militant was killed in the encounter, he said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.