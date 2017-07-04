GST nodal officers appointed to monitor implementation
The GST nodal officers will monitor all districts of the country which have been grouped in 166 clusters
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has appointed nodal officers monitor the implementation of goods and services tax (GST) across the country.
The officers will monitor all districts across India which have been grouped in 166 clusters and they will focus on resolution of any difficulties being faced by consumers.
The GST regime came into effect from 1 July.
First Published: Tue, Jul 04 2017. 03 57 PM IST
