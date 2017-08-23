Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 12 26 AM IST

Unattended package found at White House

AP
US President Donald Trump was not at the White House Tuesday afternoon as he was travelling to Arizona for a visit to the border and a rally. Photo: iStock
US President Donald Trump was not at the White House Tuesday afternoon as he was travelling to Arizona for a visit to the border and a rally. Photo: iStock

Washington: The Secret Service and Washington police are investigating a package left near a White House fence.

The Secret Service stated on Twitter Tuesday that, with local law enforcement, they were “responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex.”

In a subsequent tweet, the Secret Service said that pedestrian traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue and in Lafayette Park was “restricted due to law enforcement activity.”

A Secret Service spokesman said no further information was available.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House Tuesday afternoon. The president was travelling to Arizona for a visit to the border and a rally.

First Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 12 26 AM IST
Topics: White House package unattended package Secret Service Washington Police

