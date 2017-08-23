Unattended package found at White House
The Secret Service and Washington police are investigating a package left near a White House fence
Washington: The Secret Service and Washington police are investigating a package left near a White House fence.
The Secret Service stated on Twitter Tuesday that, with local law enforcement, they were “responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex.”
In a subsequent tweet, the Secret Service said that pedestrian traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue and in Lafayette Park was “restricted due to law enforcement activity.”
A Secret Service spokesman said no further information was available.
President Donald Trump was not at the White House Tuesday afternoon. The president was travelling to Arizona for a visit to the border and a rally.
First Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 12 26 AM IST
