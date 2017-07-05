Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 05 22 PM IST

Donald Trump denounces China trade with North Korea, casts doubt on cooperation

Donald Trump says trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter

Doina Chiacu
Donald Trump posted the China-Korea trade tweet shortly before taking off for a G20 summit in Europe. Photo: Reuters
Washington: US President Donald Trump denounced China’s trade with North Korea on Wednesday and cast doubt on whether Beijing is working with Washington to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

“Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us —but we had to give it a try!” Trump said in a Twitter post shortly before taking off for a G20 summit in Europe. Reuters

