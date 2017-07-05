Donald Trump denounces China trade with North Korea, casts doubt on cooperation
Donald Trump says trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter
Washington: US President Donald Trump denounced China’s trade with North Korea on Wednesday and cast doubt on whether Beijing is working with Washington to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.
Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us - but we had to give it a try!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2017
“Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us —but we had to give it a try!” Trump said in a Twitter post shortly before taking off for a G20 summit in Europe. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 05 22 PM IST
